Former Warwick Rowing Club member among winners at Henley Royal Regatta

Twenty-one-year-old Charlie Chick, who lives near Fenny Compton, was a member of the Oxford Brookes University A team which retained the Prince Albert Challenge Cup last Sunday (July 7). Photos supplied
A former member of the Warwick and Stratford Rowing Clubs was among the winners at the famous Henley Royal Regatta, which regularly attracts top rowers from around the globe.

Twenty-one-year-old Charlie Chick, who lives near Fenny Compton, was a member of the Oxford Brookes University A team which retained the Prince Albert Challenge Cup last Sunday (July 7).

Charlie has been studying fine art at university.

The cup, which was presented by Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been contested by coxed fours since 2004. It was one of six won at the regatta by Oxford Brookes.

Charlie and his team-mates beat Oxford Brookes B team in the final by 4.5 lengths after other crews from Edinburgh, London and the US universities of Harvard, Cornell and La Salle had been eliminated in the heats.

The regatta took place on the River Thames, which has been the location for the event since it started in 1839.

In 1851 Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, became the regatta’s patron and gave the event its “royal” prefix.

