Register
BREAKING

Former Warwick School pupil Fin Smith becomes new rising star of England Rugby

The 21-year-old Northampton Saints fly-half won his first cap for the men’s national team in their opening match of the 2024 Six Nations tournament against Italy on Saturday.
By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Feb 2024, 16:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former Warwick School pupil Fin Smith became one of the new rising stars of England Rugby last weekend.

The 21-year-old Northampton Saints fly-half, from Warwick, won his first cap for the men’s national team in their opening match of the 2024 Six Nations tournament against Italy on Saturday – a close contest which England won by 27 points to 24.

Sharing a video on Twitter posted by the England Ruigby account of him celebrating with his son after the game, Fin’s dad Andrew said: “Yesterday was a very special and proud day for all the family.

Most Popular

"Thanks to everyone who has supported Fin through his rugby journey so far, and thanks for all the messages of support we’ve received over the last few days.”

To view the tweet visit https://shorturl.at/abouJ

Read More
Harry Potter star David Bradley rocks out for charity gig at Leamington pub

Anne Douglas, Warwick School’s alumni relations officer, said: “We’re delighted to see Old Warwickian (OW) Fin Smith named in the England team to face Italy in the Six Nations opener.

ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Fin Smith of England looks on during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Italy and England at Stadio Olimpico on February 03, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Fin Smith of England looks on during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Italy and England at Stadio Olimpico on February 03, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Fin Smith of England looks on during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Italy and England at Stadio Olimpico on February 03, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"A Former Head [Boy] of the school and a brilliant all-rounder, Fin is a fantastic ambassador for Warwick School.

" Fin follows in the footsteps of previously capped OWs Tim Dalton (the first OW to gain a full England cap in 1969), Marko Stanojevic (who represented Italy) and Charlie Hayter (who represented England in the World Rugby Sevens Series for five years).”

Related topics:EnglandItalyRugbyNorthampton SaintsSix Nations
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice