Former Warwick School pupil Fin Smith becomes new rising star of England Rugby
Former Warwick School pupil Fin Smith became one of the new rising stars of England Rugby last weekend.
The 21-year-old Northampton Saints fly-half, from Warwick, won his first cap for the men’s national team in their opening match of the 2024 Six Nations tournament against Italy on Saturday – a close contest which England won by 27 points to 24.
Sharing a video on Twitter posted by the England Ruigby account of him celebrating with his son after the game, Fin’s dad Andrew said: “Yesterday was a very special and proud day for all the family.
"Thanks to everyone who has supported Fin through his rugby journey so far, and thanks for all the messages of support we’ve received over the last few days.”
Anne Douglas, Warwick School’s alumni relations officer, said: “We’re delighted to see Old Warwickian (OW) Fin Smith named in the England team to face Italy in the Six Nations opener.
"A Former Head [Boy] of the school and a brilliant all-rounder, Fin is a fantastic ambassador for Warwick School.
" Fin follows in the footsteps of previously capped OWs Tim Dalton (the first OW to gain a full England cap in 1969), Marko Stanojevic (who represented Italy) and Charlie Hayter (who represented England in the World Rugby Sevens Series for five years).”