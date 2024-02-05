Harry Potter star David Bradley rocks out for charity gig at Leamington pub
The famous actor and his band Heartbreak Soup UK played a set at The New Inn to raise money for Guide Dogs over the weekend.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harry Potter and Game of Thrones star David Bradley has rocked out for a charity gig at a Leamington pub.
The famous actor, who lives in Leamington, and his band Heartbreak Soup UK played a set at The New Inn to raise money for Guide Dogs over the weekend.
The event, which also included a raffle, raised more than £1,200 for the cause.