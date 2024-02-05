Register
Harry Potter star David Bradley rocks out for charity gig at Leamington pub

The famous actor and his band Heartbreak Soup UK played a set at The New Inn to raise money for Guide Dogs over the weekend.
By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Feb 2024, 18:32 GMT
Harry Potter and Game of Thrones star David Bradley has rocked out for a charity gig at a Leamington pub.

The famous actor, who lives in Leamington, and his band Heartbreak Soup UK played a set at The New Inn to raise money for Guide Dogs over the weekend.

The event, which also included a raffle, raised more than £1,200 for the cause.

