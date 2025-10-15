Former Warwickshire County Council leader returns to 'raise a glass' to Councillor Jerry Roodhouse

The former leader of Warwickshire County Council was back at Shire Hall to raise a metaphorical glass as its longest-serving councillor was honoured on Tuesday October 14.

Izzi Seccombe OBE was the Conservative leader for 12 years before losing her Stour & the Vale seat in May’s local elections when power shifted to Reform UK.

Her return was prompted by the council granting political rival Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Lib Dem, Eastlands) honorary freedom of the county – its highest accolade – for his 32 years of unbroken service.

Councillor Jerry Roodhouse.

“I must say, Jerry, it has taken you to drag me back in here after a few months of feet up and enjoying life,” she quipped.

“I am very honoured to be here to say a few words about my friend. I was here for 24 years and have known Jerry for all that time.

“The role he has played nationally has been a key part in ensuring that Warwickshire is out there, raising the flag for this county and making us feel proud and good about what we do.

“We have been through life’s journey together over the past 24 years. We are inevitably tribal beasts, we wear our badge and understand the value of playing the part, doing the performance expected of us for our tribe in this place, but Jerry has always known when to let it go, be pragmatic and when to coalesce.

“We have whiled away many midnight hours at conferences armed with whiskies, putting the world to rights. We are more alike than we are against each other, our commonalities have been stronger and brought us together and I value your friendship, wisdom and the hours we have had, Jerry.”

Highlighting how Cllr Roodhouse’s “absolute drive” on health and children’s services had been dovetailed with “knowing the finances of this place inside out”, she described a “wise owl” who is “tenacious, relentless and principled” and can “never be taken lightly”.

Group leaders and many current members of the council joined in paying tribute to his work.

Green leader Councillor Jonathan Chilvers (Leamington Brunswick) reflected on the “richly deserved” accolade for someone who he has always found approachable.

“You don’t necessarily talk a lot but give very straightforward and practical advice – ‘Jonathan, that’s just how it is’ – and I really appreciate your wisdom and what you bring to the council,” he said before shining a light on his “relentless” championing of funding early years initiatives.

“As a result of that, many children in Warwickshire have a better start to life than they otherwise would have,” concluded Cllr Chilvers.

Labour leader Councillor Sarah Feeney reflected on the “kindness” of a “consummate politician” who is capable of having plans in place well in advance of his peers, while independent Councillor Judy Falp (Whitnash) congratulated him on being Shire Hall’s “mediator who believes in both sides and coming up with a consensus”.

Conservative leader Councillor Adrian Warwick (Fosse) playfully referred to the “soft sigh” that usually precedes some political jousting.

“For 25 years you have politically been a pain in the backside to us but we have enjoyed every minute of it,” he said before adding a personal touch.

“The warmth and pleasure you get from having a conversation with Jerry is marvellous,” said Cllr Warwick.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Councillor Sarah Boad (Leamington North) declared herself "immensely proud” to back the motion.

“To me Jerry has just always been there,” she said of a man with the "perseverance" to see through the trickiest of projects.

“I have been very struck by people talking about the future. Jerry is always thinking about what is next, having a vision,” she continued.

“Whether it is the Lib Dems, the county council or the borough council, he is always on the lookout for the next thing to do and long may that continue.”

Leader Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central), only elected in May, acknowledged their time working together had been limited but recognised his political opponents as one of the most “distinguished and dedicated public servants in our county” with “integrity, consistency and a deep commitment to public service and his party”.

“What has struck me the most in my time working with Councillor Roodhouse is his pragmatism and ability to work cross-party on issues that deeply touch us all,” he said.

“He likes to build consensus and speaking to him, I really feel his consideration of deep issues like SEND needs and adult social care, things that affect us all in our walks of life.”

The honour was bestowed with the unanimous support of councillors.