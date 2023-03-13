Register
Former Warwickshire headteacher is up for an award for publishing children's book

Gary Murrell, formerly of Priors School in Priors Marston and now retired from teaching, has been shortlisted as a finalist in this year’s Wishing Shelf Book Awards for his book Alice and the Almigator

By Oliver Williams
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 11:47am
Former Priors School headteacher Gary Murrell is up for a Wishing Shelf Book Award for his book Alice and The Almigator. Picture supplied.
A former Warwickshire school headteacher is up for a national award for one of the children’s books he has published since he retired from teaching.

Gary Murrell, formerly of Priors School in Priors Marston, has been shortlisted as a finalist in this year’s Wishing Shelf Book Awards for independent authors for his book Alice and the Almigator.

Judging for the award is carried out by children across UK primary schools.

Alice and the Almigator is the first of Gary’s Alice series of books.

Alice, a young Northamptonshire girl on holiday in Cornwall, begins a secret and extraordinary relationship with a mythical sea creature.

She soon learns about the devastating effect which plastic pollution is having on our sea life and its threat to human beings.

Further information about all the books can be found on Facebook at Gary Murrell/Author and bought on Amazon.

