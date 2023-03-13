Popular Warwick jewellers is set to open a new shop in Leamington town centre

Hamlington’s in Market Place is expanding its business and will open the new branch in Warwick Street, Leamington, in April.

Hamlington's in Warwick. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

A popular Warwick jeweller will open a new branch in Leamington town centre next month.

Known for bringing Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter and its prices to Warwick, Hamlington's is a family-run business with over 75 years of jewellery manufacturing history.

Third generation owner David and his wife Lucy are excited to be expanding the family business and are thrilled to be re-joining the Leamington community after ten years. David previously owned a Cash for Gold store in Leamington.

Hamlington’s has an on-site workshop in its Warwick store for repairs, alterations and re-designing.