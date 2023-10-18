Register
Former Whitnash minister who was among first women to be ordained in the Church of England publishes new book

Charmaine Host, who was also the vicar in Kineton before she retired, has published her memoir - Purple into Gold: A journey of hope and healing - and will be launching the book this coming weekend.
By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 17:44 BST
A former Whitnash minister who was one of the first women to be ordained in the Church of England has published her memoir which talks about

‘her experience of life, faith, and the value of talking therapy’.

Wellesbourne resident Charmaine Host, who was also a curate in Coventry and the vicar of Kineton and Combrook for ten years before she retired, has published her memoir - Purple into Gold: A journey of hope and healing - and will be launching the book this coming weekend.

Charmaine Host. Picture supplied.Charmaine Host. Picture supplied.
Writing the book gave Charmaine the chance to reflect on her life as one of the first women to be ordained priest in the Church of England, which took place in April 1994.

She wrote it while studying for a degree in fine art at Wolverhampton Art School in the last five years of her ministry,

Charmaine said: “I wanted to write about my experience, what led me to ordination, and what followed.

"The book is for anyone curious about the Church of England and reflects on my experience of life, faith, and the value of talking therapy.

Purple into Gold by Charmain Host. Picture supplied.Purple into Gold by Charmain Host. Picture supplied.
"I hope that in telling my story of hope and healing it will help others to tell their story and find their own path in life.

“It is also for anyone who has wanted to try something new in their mature years.

"Becoming an undergraduate art student at the age of 60 was quite a challenge.

"But, as they say, life begins at the edge of your comfort zone.

The launch of Purple into Gold: A journey of hope and healing will take place at St Peter's Church Centre in Wellesbourne on Saturday (October 21) between 7pm and 9pm.

Charmaine will be selling and signing copies of the book at the event.

Copies are also available online via Amazon.

There will be drinks and Charmaine will also be playing the guitar and singing songs with her daughter Liz during the evening.

