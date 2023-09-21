Four months of Severn Trent works will cause traffic disruption in Southam road

The water company is inviting residents to a community drop-in session to hear all about its project installing a new water pipe on Southam Road. The work is due to begin on Tuesday October 10, and traffic management will be in place during the project.

The investment of over £300,000 will help make sure the local water network is up to date, and continues to serve the community while minimising the risk of bursts or issues.

Severn Trent say the project will make sure those living in the area have a reliable supply fit for future generations – and are now inviting those who will benefit to come hear more about the project and it’s benefits.

Teams will be at Leamington Hastings Parish Hall on Monday 25th September, between 4pm and 7pm.

Shannon Currall, community communications officer for Severn Trent said: “It’s really important that we make sure our network is up to date and that we’re doing what we can to reduce things like bursts or leaks happening, that can impact our customers.

"So this project will see us replacing older, aging pipes with brand new ones – making sure it can continue to supply the area for years to come.

“We’d encourage those living in the area to come and see us at the drop in, to meet the teams and to find out how we’re planning to work in the area and how it will benefit them, and their neighbours.”

Severn Trent say work is due to begin on Tuesday October 10, and is expected to take four months to complete.

The company will be using traffic management on Southam Road and working in sections, with work carried out by it’s contract partners Amelio.