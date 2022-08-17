Four roads in Warwick will be closed over the next couple of weeks

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roads will be closed in the town so that work can take place to reinstate the centre islands and traffic calming measures, which were removed by Warwickshire County Council ahead of the road race for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This includes; Saltisford, which will be closed on August 21, Jury Street, which will be closed from August 24 to 26 and Northgate, which will be closed on August 28.

Work is also due to take place at the end of the month on Nelson Lane.

Warwickshire County Council is closing the road so work can take place for the laying of telecon duct in the carriageway.

The starts on Tuesday, August 30. It is anticipated that the works will be completed by September 2.

There will be diversions in place. To see the route click here