The sessions take place at five locations in south Warwickshire.

The operator behind several leisure centres in Warwickshire is hosting free exercise sessions for older adults.

Everyone Active secured funding earlier this year from Sport England for activities to support older adults across the community to become more mobile.

Instructor Steve Blake leads a seated exercise class at Harbury Village Hall. Photo supplied

Weekly classes take place at five places and involve gentle chair-based exercises that focus on strengthening different muscles and joints.

Susan Leaman regularly attends the Graham Adams Centre in Southam and praised the class.

Describing it as an “irreplaceable provision”, she said “after a lifetime of disability, multiple joint pain and immobility, this class has enabled me to find and move my muscles again.”

“It is the only movement class suitable for myself. In addition to the physical benefits, this class has supported me with my mental health disabilities as a result of head injuries and two small strokes.”

Joe Warren, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “Our members tell us these sessions help them improve their physical health and stay fit, but more than that, attending the sessions help sustain social connections and improve mental health.”

“Stratford-on-Avon District is particularly large and rural and this funding has enabled us to take sessions out into the community and use venues closer to older residents.

“We are thrilled that the sessions have proved such a big hit so far and are making a real difference to the lives of attendees. New attendees are always welcome and those interested can simply turn up or if you’d like more information, get in touch.”

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, environmental and neighbourhood services portfolio at Stratford District Council added: “Being able to support Everyone Active’s programme to reach more people and provide opportunities more locally means that more people can feel the benefits and keep moving.”

Sessions take place at:

~ Mondays at 10am: Eric Payne Centre, Alcester

~ Tuesdays at 10am: Harbury Village Hall

~ Wednesdays at 2pm: Graham Adams Centre, Southam

~ Thursdays at 1pm: Lighthorne Heath Village Hall

~ Fridays at 3pm: Ken Kennett Centre, Stratford