Free parking at council HQ in Leamington to temporarily replace ailing multi-storey

Free parking at Riverside House in Milverton Hill is one of the short-term solutions to the closure of the Covent Garden car park

Free parking is available at Warwick District Council's Riverside House headquarters in Milverton Hill, Leamington, from Monday to Friday.

Free parking has been made available in Leamington following the closure of one of the town centre’s main car parks.

On February 12, Warwick District Council (WDC) closed the ailing Covent Garden multi-storey carpark in Russell Street and since then work has been completed to make the building safe and to ensure that all possible access points have been secured before it is demolished.

Although parking spaces are no longer available at the Covent Garden multi-storey, all car parks managed by WDC including St Peter’s Multi-Storey, Chandos Street, Bedford Street and Rosefield Street still have some capacity, with plenty of spaces available at Adelaide Bridge at both weekends and during the week.

The Covent Garden multi-storey car park in Leamington has now been closed ready for demolition.

Car parks in Old Town including Court Street, Bath Place, Packington Place and Station Approach, also have lower rates of £3 per day.

WDC’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services Councillor Moira-Ann Grainger said: “Since Covent Garden multi-storey closed, officers have been carefully monitoring carpark usage numbers throughout the town, to identify any hotspots or issues and will continue to work closely with the local community and businesses as they adjust to the closure.”

“I would strongly encourage local people to take advantage of the lesser used carparks in Old Town, with lower daily car park charges and the free parking available at Riverside House, particularly for longer stays.”