Free pumpkins, twilight market and ghostly trails: Some of the Halloween activities in Warwick this October half term

Warwick is set to get in the Halloween spirit this October half term with an array of activities including a free pumpkins, twilight market and ghostly trails.

A packed programme of themed activities have been organised by Warwick Town Council and many local businesses.

A launch event will take place on Monday October 27 from 11am to 1pm, featuring free pumpkins in the market square for families to take away and carve at home.

On the same day, families will be able to follow a free ghost trail designed by local schools and youth groups and displayed in participating businesses around the town centre, with a prize on offer at the Visitor Information Centre at the end.

A ‘guess the weight of the pumpkins’ competition will also run in the Visitor Information Centre.

On Wednesday October 29, a Halloween Fun Day hosted by Priory Pools Community Centre will take place in the ballroom in the Courthouse and will feature Halloween crafts, stalls and a raffle, as well as the chance to meet guide dogs.

The celebrations will continue on Friday October 31, with a Trick or Treat Twilight Market in the market square from 3pm to 8pm, with stalls, pumpkins, and entertainers including Morris Dancers, stilt walkers and fire breathers.

Families will also be able to join in with ghost-making crafts from 12pm to 3pm in the visitor centre.

Warwick’s most famous streets will also have their names changed as part of the festivities, such as High Street renamed Fright Street, Jury Street changed to Gory Street, and Market Square to Market Scare.

Shops and businesses in the town will also be joining in with haunted window displays.

Kelly Scott, town centre manager for Warwick, said: “We’ve gone all out for this Halloween half-term, and it’s safe to say that while Warwick will be fully embracing the ghost theme, it will be far from a ghost town thanks to our packed programme of activities and initiatives.

“From our launch event on October 27 right through to the weekend, there will be something for everyone and on top of all of these great events, our local businesses and attractions are joining in the fun to provide some great entertainment and even more reasons to come to Warwick this half-term.”

What else is happening?

Attractions and businesses joining in the Halloween action include the Lord Leycester, which is running ‘spooky tours’ each evening from October 27 to 30.

During the tours, storytellers will guide visitors through the site accompanied by tales of headless knights and medieval monks from the site’s history.

Warwick Books will have its own haunted dolls house display, giving people the opportunity to find the ghost hiding within, as well as a ‘spooky’ edition of its ‘Blind Date With A Book’ initiative, which will see various books wrapped up in Halloween wrap, with a little bat telling readers what they can expect.

Warwick Castle will also be hosting a range of Halloween activities, while other local businesses will also be marking half-term and Halloween.

The Market Hall Museum and the Visitor Information Centre will be opening later on Halloween and Halloween-themed events will also take place at St John’s ‘Haunted’ House.

Find out more about what’s on in Warwick for the October half-term go to: https://www.visitwarwick.co.uk/whats-on/