Free social event for creative community in Warwick district to be held in Leamington

Ignite will take place at The Royal Pump Rooms on July 13.
By Oliver Williams
Published 13th Jun 2023, 19:16 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 19:16 BST
Ignite 2022 at The Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington. Picture supplied.Ignite 2022 at The Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington. Picture supplied.
Ignite 2022 at The Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Warwick District Council’s arts section is inviting the area’s creative community to join for Ignite, a free summertime social event for the area’s creative sector.

Taking place at the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington on Thursday July 13 from 6.30pm, the event will include performances, installations, exhibitions, and live music, with work from Sonrisa Arts, Motionhouse, James Braddell, and Gayatri Pasricha. Those attending can also enjoy exclusive after-hours access to Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum’s new Exhibition Water, water, everywhere…

Warwick District Council arts manager David Guilding speaking at Ignite 2022. Picture supplied.Warwick District Council arts manager David Guilding speaking at Ignite 2022. Picture supplied.
Warwick District Council arts manager David Guilding speaking at Ignite 2022. Picture supplied.
Councillor Ella Billiald, portfolio holder for arts and economy said: “With a theme of neon and palm trees, this free event is all about making time for networking, finding out about exciting projects happening in 2023 and enjoying local art in a summer party setting.”Tickets for Ignite 2023 are free, but attendees are encouraged to donate £5 to The Myton HospicesFor more information and to book tickets visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/ignite

