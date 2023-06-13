Free social event for creative community in Warwick district to be held in Leamington

Taking place at the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington on Thursday July 13 from 6.30pm, the event will include performances, installations, exhibitions, and live music, with work from Sonrisa Arts, Motionhouse, James Braddell, and Gayatri Pasricha. Those attending can also enjoy exclusive after-hours access to Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum’s new Exhibition Water, water, everywhere…

Councillor Ella Billiald, portfolio holder for arts and economy said: “With a theme of neon and palm trees, this free event is all about making time for networking, finding out about exciting projects happening in 2023 and enjoying local art in a summer party setting.”Tickets for Ignite 2023 are free, but attendees are encouraged to donate £5 to The Myton HospicesFor more information and to book tickets visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/ignite