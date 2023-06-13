The Fusilier in Sydenham will hold Sydnifest 23 featuring bands from in and around the town from June 22 to 24.

A Leamington pub is holding a three-day music festival featuring bands and artists from around the town to raise money for a cancer charity this month.

The Fusilier in Sydenham will hold Sydnifest23 in support of Blood Cancer UK from Thursday June 22 to Saturday June 24.

Organised by the veteran promoter, Peter Drew, the festival will present over 30 outstanding acts including Peter’s own rock outfit The Intruders.

The poster showing the line-up for the first day of Sydnifest23. Picture supplied.

The varied line-up will cover original songwriters, rock, ska, blues, soul and even an Elvis tribute act.

The opening evening will be dedicated to acoustic performers and will be MC’d by Abi Rowberry.

The festival will headlined by punk and mod giants Johnny Seven and soul legends Chain of Fools.

The poster showing the line-up for the second day of Sydnifest23. Picture supplied.

For more news about the festival including full listings find Sydnifest23 on Facebook.