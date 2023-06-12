Residents helped runners cool down at Two Castles Run from Warwick to Kenilworth

Thousands of runners took on the 10k run in the scorching heat yesterday and residents came out with hose pipes and sweets to support them.

One of Warwickshire’s biggest sporting spectacles, the Two Castles Run, took place at the weekend with thousands of runners competing.

Under glorious blue sky, the 39th staging of the renowned run between Warwick and Kenilworth castles on Sunday (June 11) lived up to its reputation as one of the leading 10k runs in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enthusiastic crowds came out to support the event, which was once again organised by Kenilworth Rotary Club and Leamington Cycling & Athletics Club, assisted this year by Kenilworth Runners, and sponsored by Leamington law firm Blythe Liggins Solicitors.

Runners competing in the 2023 Two Castles Run.

Many householders also appeared with hosepipes which gave runners a welcome cooling down shower and many children handed out sweets along the way which was much appreciated by the runners.

Race organiser and Rotarian Philip Southwell said: “The Two Castles Run is an annual sporting highlight in Warwickshire and, as usual, it lived up to all expectations.

“There was a great atmosphere and our thanks go to all those who helped made it happen, from the volunteers to the runners and the crowds who clapped and cheered the competitors as they made their way to the finish line.”

Left to right – Jeremy Wright MP, Kenilworth Town Mayor Alix Dearing, male third place runner David Brewis, male second place runner Scott Hudspith, male winner Callum Hanlon, women’s winner Kelly Edwards, women’s second place runner Natalie Bhangal, women’s third place runner Olivia Bailey and David Lester, senior partner at Blythe Liggins Solicitors. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Callum Hanlon (Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club) was once again first past the finishing line having previously claimed victory in 2022 and in 2019, with a finishing time of 32m 22s. In second place was Scott Hudspith (Coventry Godiva Harriers) who finished in 33m 05s, while David Brewis (Sphinx AC) came third after finishing in 33m 07s.

Kelly Edwards (Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club) was the first woman home in a time of 37m 46s, while second place was claimed by Natalie Bhangal (Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club) who completed the course in 40m 22s. Olivia Bailey (Nuneaton Harriers) completed the top three with a time of 40m 39s.

It was the 18th year Blythe Liggins was the event’s headline sponsor, with the firm also fielding a squad of 20 runners, as well as providing race marshals.

Donna Bothamley, head of wills and probate at sponsors Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said: “The enduring appeal of the Two Castles Run is clear to see with so many runners competing – all of whom were once again supported by fantastic crowds.

The team of runners from title sponsor Blythe Liggins. Picture supplied

“We’re all delighted the day went so well and our congratulations, and respect, go to all those who took part.”

The Two Castles Run is staffed entirely by unpaid volunteers and annually raises thousands of pounds for local and national charities.

To see the full results of the run visit www.stuweb.co.uk.