In Pictures: Warwick photographer captures moments the dramatic storm lights up the skies

Sunday's thunderstorms over Chase Meadow and Warwick. Photo by Paul Middleton

A photographer in Warwick has captures some of the moments when yesterday’s (Sunday June 11) dramatic storm lit up the skies.

The hot and muggy weather last weekend brought with it thunderstorms over both days for many places across the UK.

Sunday's thunderstorms over Chase Meadow and Warwick. Photo by Paul Middleton

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunday’s storm was arguably more dramatic with thunder shaking houses, flash flooding and lightening in and around the county.

Photographer Paul Middleton was able to capture some of the moments where lightening lit up the sky over Warwick and Chase Meadow.

If you have any photos you would like to share from the weekend’s thunderstorms email: [email protected]

Sunday's thunderstorms over Chase Meadow and Warwick. Photo by Paul Middleton

Sunday's thunderstorms over Chase Meadow and Warwick. Photo by Paul Middleton