Free tennis sessions on offer at courts in Leamington and Warwick next weekend

Free tennis sessions will be available for both children and adults in Leamington and Warwick over the coming bank holiday weekend.

New operator We Do Tennis will be putting on the sessions at the courts at Victoria Park, Christchurch Gardens and St Nicholas Park from Saturday May 27 to Monday May 29.

In addition to LTA qualified coaches at each venue, We Do Tennis will be supplying all equipment and will have representatives on hand to advise those who are interested in taking up the sport or playing regularly at the Warwick District Council-owned facilities.

The tennis courts at Victoria Park in Leamington