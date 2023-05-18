Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

Free tennis sessions on offer at courts in Leamington and Warwick next weekend

New operator We Do Tennis will be putting on the sessions at the courts at Victoria Park, Christchurch Gardens and St Nicholas Park from Saturday May 27 to Monday May 29.

By Oliver Williams
Published 18th May 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:17 BST

Free tennis sessions will be available for both children and adults in Leamington and Warwick over the coming bank holiday weekend.

New operator We Do Tennis will be putting on the sessions at the courts at Victoria Park, Christchurch Gardens and St Nicholas Park from Saturday May 27 to Monday May 29.

In addition to LTA qualified coaches at each venue, We Do Tennis will be supplying all equipment and will have representatives on hand to advise those who are interested in taking up the sport or playing regularly at the Warwick District Council-owned facilities.

Most Popular
The tennis courts at Victoria Park in LeamingtonThe tennis courts at Victoria Park in Leamington
The tennis courts at Victoria Park in Leamington
Read More
Friendly Warwick and Leamington rivalry for charity football match next month

For further details about annual passes and playing at the courts at Victoria Park, Christchurch Gardens or St Nicholas Park is available on the We Do Tennis website www.wdtvenues.co.uk/warwick-parks or by visiting the www.warwickdc.gov.uk

Related topics:Victoria ParkWarwickLeamingtonWarwick District Council