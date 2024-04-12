French stalls selling food, clothes and wine set to return to Warwick market later this month
French stalls are set to return to Warwick market later this month.
The stalls, which are organised by company France at Home, will set up shop at the Warwick market on April 21 offering an array of product including food, traditional clothes and wines from across France.
Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "We are thrilled to welcome the French stalls once again to Warwick and provide our community with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich culinary and cultural heritage of our neighbours across the English Channel.
“France at Home have been attending Warwick Market for several years (apart from during the Covid-19 pandemic).”
Warwick market, along with the French stalls will be open from 9am until the extended time of 4pm.
For more information about the event or Warwick’s weekly market go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk