Friends of Leamington Station celebrate 'outstanding' rating for its gardens despite dry summer and construction work

By Oliver Williams
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 5:44 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 5:44 pm

Members of The Friends of Leamington Station group are again celebrating receiving an outstanding rating for the site’s gardens.

The ‘Level 5’ rating was given as part of The Royal Horticultural Society and Heart of England in Bloom’s annual It’s Your Neighbourhood Awards.

This was achieved despite the group having to contend with a dry summer and construction work at the site.