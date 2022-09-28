Friends of Leamington Station celebrate 'outstanding' rating for its gardens despite dry summer and construction work
The ‘Level 5’ rating was given as part of The Royal Horticultural Society and Heart of England in Bloom’s annual It’s Your Neighbourhood Awards
Members of The Friends of Leamington Station group are again celebrating receiving an outstanding rating for the site’s gardens.
This was achieved despite the group having to contend with a dry summer and construction work at the site.