Near £2million improvement scheme for Leamington railway station complete ahead of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The enhancements include the renewal and refurbishment of the station entrance and forecourt.

Other improvements include; new seating areas, car park resurfacing, new wayfinding signage, improved access and bays for buses, new lighting and CCTV, painting and the installation of new artwork in the pedestrian underpass.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A near-£2m improvement scheme at Leamington Spa Station has been completed as Royal Leamington Spa prepares to welcome thousands of visitors for the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Further enhancements are also planned to support and encourage sustainable travel.

Work is currently being progressed to create a secure cycle hub facility near the station’s main entrance, which will be completed in 2023.

Cllr Wallace Redford, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are very excited to see the positive changes that are taking place across Warwick district ahead of this summer’s Commonwealth Games.

"Work on Royal Leamington Spa station, part of the £2m funding from the Local Growth Fund, will certainly help to give an excellent first impression to visitors from across the Commonwealth and ensure that Warwickshire remains firmly on the map for both domestic and international visitors."

Cllr Andrew Day, Leader of Warwick District Council, said: “The investment into our fantastic station will create an integrated transport hub enabling easy access to public transport and other modes of sustainable travel. Leaving a great legacy from the Commonwealth Games, which we will build on in future regeneration plans for Royal Leamington Spa.”

Eleni Jordan, commercial and customer strategy director for Chiltern Railways, said: “We are delighted that these exciting improvements to the forecourt at Leamington Spa station have been completed.

"This project will make the station an even better place for visitors and regular customers to use, with more work on the underpass to be completed in time for the Commonwealth Games.”

Works were funded and delivered by the Government’s Local Growth Fund through Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, Warwick District Council, Warwickshire County Council, Network Rail and Chiltern Railways.