Here's what's happening at Leamington's festival site during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Taking place every day over the course of the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8, the Leamington sites will be set up at the Pump Room Gardens, where people can visit any time between 10am to 10pm and see live streaming of the Games on the big screen, enjoy a picnic with friends or just soak up the atmosphere.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is free to attend and also provides the opportunity to see a selection of locally made films and aminations from local creatives as part of Warwick district’s CultureFest.

A festival site will be set up in Leamington so that residents and visitors alike can be part of the action of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo supplied by WCC

At the Pump Room Gardens, the action kicks off with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on July 28, with a CultureFest screening from 10am.

From 5pm the excitement builds with performances from Interplay Jazz, Steel Drums Band and Bhangra Fit Leamington; the opening ceremony will be screened from 8pm.

Throughout the event there will be family friendly activities taking place in the Pump Room Gardens including arts and crafts, Bowls, yoga, and volleyball.

Food and drink will be available on site with a designated picnic area.

Cllr Liam Bartlett, Warwick District Council portfolio holder for economy and culture, said: “If you’ve not been able to secure tickets, this is the perfect opportunity to experience the atmosphere and big moments from the Games.

"There’s something for everyone across the 12 days, from having a go at bowls and other Commonwealth Games sports, to taking part in arts and crafts activities or simply just relaxing in the Pump Room Gardens with a picnic.”

In addition to the festival sites, CultureFest is currently taking place until August 21.

CultureFest showcases and celebrates the arts and heritage venues, artists, and creatives in the area, with events and activities taking place across Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Whitnash.