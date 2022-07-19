Full house for law firms' charity bingo night in aid of charities helping people in Leamington, Warwick and Southam

It was a ‘full house’ for the firm’s second successful bingo event, which was held at Cubbington Sports and Social Club earlier this month. Photo supplied

More than £2,000 proceeds will be divided between Helping Hands Community Project in Leamington, Safeline in Warwick, Coventry Women’s Haven, The Mary Ann Evans Hospice in Nuneaton and Southam Fosse Foodbank.

It was a ‘full house’ for the firm’s second bingo event, held at Cubbington Sports and Social Club earlier this month, which was organised by Legal Secretary Brittainie Jeffrey.

Britanie said: “We had another great evening, lots of laughter – the room was full to capacity, everyone of all ages seems to enjoy a game of bingo.

Britanie Jeffrey, Legal secretary and event organiser. Photo supplied

"We would like to thank everyone for their support including all the businesses who were very generous with their raffle prize donations.

“My initial fundraising target was £1,000 so to have doubled it was way beyond what we had hoped for.”

Stacey Calder, of Helping Hands, said: “The ongoing support and vital funds Alsters Kelley provide Helping Hands Community Project go towards the services we offer the local community.

"These services include the soup kitchen, both men and women’s support groups, our new mother and child support group and our employability skills work.

“Without fundraising and donations such as these we wouldn’t be able to provide all that we offer in the local community.”

Rachael Stevens, of Safeline, said: “The partnership and amazing support from Alsters Kelley is vital to our fundraising and awareness raising, ensuring that Safeline can continue to support adults and children in Coventry and Warwickshire who have been affected by sexual violence.

“We are so proud to have been selected for support alongside the other amazing charities.

"We really enjoyed meeting everyone at the Bingo night and we look forward to Alsters Kelley’s next event. Together, we are making a difference.”

Also supporting the five charities at the weekend were members of the Alsters Kelley team and their families and friends who took part in a 3.5k walk of the British Camp Circular route in the Malvern Hills.

The walk has so far raised around £250.