Two south Warwickshire pubs shortlisted for national awards

The Oak Inn in Baginton has been listed in the ‘best pub for dogs’ category and The Castle at Edgehill has listed in the ‘best pub garden’ category in The Great British Pub Awards 2022.

The awards recognise pubs, and their teams across the country for their efforts and hard work undertaken to make Britain’s pubs ‘great for their communities’.

Earlier this year, the Oak Inn received a six-figure investment with enhancements being made to the interior and exterior.

The pub is also surrounded by popular dog walking areas and the kennel club.

Chris Goodwin, general manager of The Oak, said: “I am thrilled that we have been shortlisted at this year’s Great British Pub Awards.

"I am even more excited that it is in the category of Best Pub for Dogs as myself and the team are all huge dog lovers.

"We offer a range of facilities to make guests visits with dogs as easy as possible, providing them with everything they could need.

“The Great British Pub Awards is such a big event for the pub industry, and it is an achievement in itself being nominated within these prestigious awards.”

The Castle at Edgehill is a 17th-century inn overlooking the historic Battle of Edgehill battlefields and borders five counties.

It is one of five businesses under the ownership of The Free Spirit Pub Company founded by Mark Higgs and, since February, home to The Castle Gin School, with Pinnock Distillery, in the Grade II-listed castle tower.

Mark Higgs, owner of Freespirit Pub Co, which runs The Castle at Edgehill, said: “We are over the moon to be shortlisted - we are incredibly proud to have been custodians of this iconic site for nearly 10 years and hope to be here for many more.

“The unrivalled views looking across Warwickshire, the historic tower, large gardens with the beautiful Edgehill wood are completely unique. Plus the sunsets are something else here.”