Fun and food at festival organiser’s first event of the summer to be held in Leamington tomorrow

The Good Times Festival, at Mill Gardens, was launched by Kate Livingston last year to help vendors and musicians to bounce back from lockdown

By The Newsroom
Friday, 15th July 2022, 1:01 am
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 1:01 am
A poster for the event. Picture submitted.
A poster for the event. Picture submitted.

A one-day festival of live music, food and drink will take place at a park in Leamington town centre tomorrow (Saturday July 16).

The Good Times Festival, at Mill Gardens, was launched by Kate Livingston last year to help vendors and musicians to bounce back from lockdown.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

Kate, who is also festival director of Art in the Park and Moonlit Cinema is very excited to get back to a summer full of music, art, food, and drink.

Read More

Read More
Free online dance workshops during run up to and part of major Leamington arts f...

Music will be provided by artists Vince, Levi Washington, ROSSO, Hanna Woof, Monday Nights, Joe Dolman and The Swaps.

Food and drink vendors include Mr V, Sukanya Thai Food, Big Malakas, Henley Ice Cream, And Fannys Fancies, Pug Pubs, Warwickshire Gin company, Little Cocktail Bar and Windmill Hill.

Tickets can be found on Eventbritel.

Under-5s go free and adult Tickets are just £14

https://bit.ly/3z6qGHk

Kate LivingstonLeamingtonPubs