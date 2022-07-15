Fun and food at festival organiser’s first event of the summer to be held in Leamington tomorrow

A poster for the event. Picture submitted.

A one-day festival of live music, food and drink will take place at a park in Leamington town centre tomorrow (Saturday July 16).

The Good Times Festival, at Mill Gardens, was launched by Kate Livingston last year to help vendors and musicians to bounce back from lockdown.

Kate, who is also festival director of Art in the Park and Moonlit Cinema is very excited to get back to a summer full of music, art, food, and drink.

Music will be provided by artists Vince, Levi Washington, ROSSO, Hanna Woof, Monday Nights, Joe Dolman and The Swaps.

Food and drink vendors include Mr V, Sukanya Thai Food, Big Malakas, Henley Ice Cream, And Fannys Fancies, Pug Pubs, Warwickshire Gin company, Little Cocktail Bar and Windmill Hill.

Tickets can be found on Eventbritel.