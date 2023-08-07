Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Funding announced for new mural at festival in Leamington in October

About £3,000 has been awarded to Art Friends Warwickshire for the major piece which will be unveiled at the Leamington Mural Festival in October.
By Oliver Williams
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST

Art Friends Warwickshire has announced its funding of a major new mural for Leamington Mural Festival to be unveiled in October.

Confirming the award of about £3,000 pounds, chairman of Art Friends Warwickshire, David Howells, met with designer, Tim Rowbottom of Brink Contemporary Arts, to discuss the project at Art in the Park, where Brink was demonstrating mural painting.

David said: “The design and location of the mural are secret for now but I can reveal that it will reflect the era of the Victorian terrace where the chosen gable-end is situated.”

Tim added: “Thanks to the fund-raising of members of Art Friends Warwickshire, we can add yet another striking mural to the growing number of artworks appearing around Leamington.”

For more information about the Leamington Mural Festival find Leamingtonmuralfestival on Instagram.

Related topics:LeamingtonInstagramVictorian