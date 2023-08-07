About £3,000 has been awarded to Art Friends Warwickshire for the major piece which will be unveiled at the Leamington Mural Festival in October.

Art Friends Warwickshire has announced its funding of a major new mural for Leamington Mural Festival to be unveiled in October.

Confirming the award of about £3,000 pounds, chairman of Art Friends Warwickshire, David Howells, met with designer, Tim Rowbottom of Brink Contemporary Arts, to discuss the project at Art in the Park, where Brink was demonstrating mural painting.

David said: “The design and location of the mural are secret for now but I can reveal that it will reflect the era of the Victorian terrace where the chosen gable-end is situated.”

Tim added: “Thanks to the fund-raising of members of Art Friends Warwickshire, we can add yet another striking mural to the growing number of artworks appearing around Leamington.”