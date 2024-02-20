Funding approved to refurbish ‘dangerous’ paddling pool at Victoria Park in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Funding has been approved to refurbish the ‘dangerous’ paddling pool at Victoria Park in Leamington.

The popular paddling pool will be closed this spring and summer with the work not set to start until the autumn.

Warwick District Council (WDC) has said the pool will benefit from a much–needed upgrade, including non-slip surfaces, improved pool surrounds, jets and fountains with free-standing shades, and benches around the outside for parents, “creating a cleaner, safer environment for families to enjoy”.

The paddling pool at Victoria Park in Leamington. Picture supplied.

A council spokesman added: “Unfortunately, the paddling pool is not able to open before the work takes place this autumn, as it is leaking and dangerous.”

WDC hopes that St Nicholas Park in Warwick’s paddling pool will remain open this summer subject to remedial works and safety checks.

WDC’s cabinet members have also asked officers to bring forward plans for upgrading the paddling pool at St Nicholas Park and to seek external funding to help fund the renovation.

Councillor Will Roberts, WDC’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “We know how popular and well-used our paddling pools are in Victoria Park and St Nicholas Park.

"Each year, we carry out repairs and maintenance to keep the paddling pools safe and avoid having to close them for long periods of time.

"However, over the years, the repairs have become more substantial and costly, so we have now reached a point where ongoing maintenance is not sufficient, and both paddling pools now require a thorough refurbishment and upgrade.

“The issues with Victoria Park’s paddling pool are so significant that preparation work needs to start now to ensure that the new pool will be ready to use next year.”

