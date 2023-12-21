Funding to replace unsafe Newbold Comyn footbridge has been granted by council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding needed to replace an unsafe footbridge in Leamington has been granted.

At a meeting on December 6, Warwick District Council’s Cabinet agreed to release the funding required for the replacement bridge between Radford Road and Newbold Comyn.

The council closed the footbridge in August due to safety grounds.

Initially, the council was hoping temporary repairs could be made to the current bridge, but further investigations revealed the bridge needed permanently replacing and that a ‘quick fix’ solution was not possible.

Now funding has been agreed, the council says it is now working on obtaining permits from the Environment Agency, as well as securing planning permission, for the removal of the old bridge and the installation of a new 3.5 metre bridge.

The council also said the new bridge will be made for both pedestrian and cycle access to the park and nature reserve.

Due to Environment Agency restrictions in place to protect salmonids and coarse fish during the breeding season it is anticipated that work will begin in mid-summer 2024.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “I am pleased that Cabinet has approved funding which will allow us to re-instate this important public access point with a new and improved bridge which will meet Sustrans cycling standards.

“This work will take place as soon as we receive all of the permissions required.”

Pedestrians are advised to continue to use the alternative entrances to Newbold Comyn from the Willes Road or Newbold Terrace East.