Fundraiser from Leamington Morrisons gearing up for her next charity walking challenge

This will be Alex’s seventh charity event of the year.

A fundraiser from a supermarket in Leamington is gearing up to take on her next charity walking challenge.

This year, Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson has been busy raising money through Morrisons for local charities – and so far Alex has walked/cycled 87 miles for Safeline, LWS Nightshelter, Molly Olly's, Warwickshire Pride and Together for short lives.

Morrisons staff supporting Alex Pearson as she gets ready to take on her seventh charity event of this year. Photo shows: Ed Curling, Jack Day, Jack Pearson, store manager Rob Apted and community champion Alex Pearson. Photo supplied

On Saturday (September 23) Alex will be joined by her next charity event team, Warwickshire Search and Rescue, as they set off from Moor Street Station in Birmingham City Centre and walk 27 miles down the Grand Union Canal back to Morrisons in Leamington.

Alex will be joined by different team members along the route and will also be joined her canine duo Archie and Chester, who have supported her all this year.

So far Alex has raised more than £8,000 for the charities, which Morrisons has match funded.

Alex said: "I am doing my walk for Warwickshire search and rescue because the work they do is amazing.

“All the teams are voluntary and every penny raised goes back to support training, vehicles and general needs for the charity.

“We know how much they are needed by being called at any time of the year to support police looking for vulnerable and missing people.

"The team also support other charities such as Evelyn's Gift, our Operation Snowfall and other amazing causes which support local communities from park runs.

"The fact the volunteers take time out of their lives when they have time off from their full time jobs to go out at any hour of the day to support the police is amazing and they don't get paid for it, just shows how dedicated they are.”

Nick Cole, the fundraising officer for Warwickshire Search and Rescue added: "We're so grateful to Alex for supporting the team with this challenge.

"Our members spend a lot of time training and out on live searches, so when someone takes the time to fundraise for us it is such a huge help.

"The money raised and matched by Morrisons will help us continue to search for vulnerable missing people when they most need our help.”