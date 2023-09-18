Register
Nursery near Warwick receives 'Outstanding' in latest Ofsted report

The nursery and preschool had an inspection in August
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST
A nursery and preschool near Warwick has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ following its most recent Ofsted inspection.

The report praises Barford Day Nursery and Preschool, which is in Church Street, for incorporating an innovative and exciting curriculum across the nursery and effectively supporting the developmental stages and needs of children of all ages.

Barford Day Nursery and Preschool has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ following its most recent Ofsted inspection. Photo suppliedBarford Day Nursery and Preschool has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ following its most recent Ofsted inspection. Photo supplied
Barford Day Nursery and Preschool has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ following its most recent Ofsted inspection. Photo supplied
The nursery, which is run by Bright Horizons, received its inspection on August 4, with all categories passing with the ‘Outstanding’ status.

Bright Horizon’s Barford Day Nursery and Preschool manager, Rachel, said: “The team at Barford have worked so hard together to create an environment with exciting and engaging activities, using natural materials to challenge the children every day.

“We have had a focus on creating areas of awe and wonder for the children to explore and use their imaginations inside and outside throughout the nursery and preschool.

“It has been a busy but exciting time using the Bright Beginnings curriculum and supporting every child’s development.

“I am thrilled that we have been recognised by Ofsted to be an Outstanding place for children to grow and thrive and we will continue to provide this caring and engaging environment for all children.

"This wouldn’t be possible without the whole team working together.”

Barford Day Nursery and Preschool will be holding an open day on September 30 for any parents, guardians and families wanting to learn more about the nursery.

To book a place for the open day event go to: https://www.brighthorizons.co.uk/events/open-days-30th-september

