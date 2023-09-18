The nursery and preschool had an inspection in August

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A nursery and preschool near Warwick has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ following its most recent Ofsted inspection.

The report praises Barford Day Nursery and Preschool, which is in Church Street, for incorporating an innovative and exciting curriculum across the nursery and effectively supporting the developmental stages and needs of children of all ages.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barford Day Nursery and Preschool has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ following its most recent Ofsted inspection. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nursery, which is run by Bright Horizons, received its inspection on August 4, with all categories passing with the ‘Outstanding’ status.

Bright Horizon’s Barford Day Nursery and Preschool manager, Rachel, said: “The team at Barford have worked so hard together to create an environment with exciting and engaging activities, using natural materials to challenge the children every day.

“We have had a focus on creating areas of awe and wonder for the children to explore and use their imaginations inside and outside throughout the nursery and preschool.

“It has been a busy but exciting time using the Bright Beginnings curriculum and supporting every child’s development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am thrilled that we have been recognised by Ofsted to be an Outstanding place for children to grow and thrive and we will continue to provide this caring and engaging environment for all children.

"This wouldn’t be possible without the whole team working together.”

Barford Day Nursery and Preschool will be holding an open day on September 30 for any parents, guardians and families wanting to learn more about the nursery.