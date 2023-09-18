Nursery near Warwick receives 'Outstanding' in latest Ofsted report
A nursery and preschool near Warwick has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ following its most recent Ofsted inspection.
The report praises Barford Day Nursery and Preschool, which is in Church Street, for incorporating an innovative and exciting curriculum across the nursery and effectively supporting the developmental stages and needs of children of all ages.
The nursery, which is run by Bright Horizons, received its inspection on August 4, with all categories passing with the ‘Outstanding’ status.
Bright Horizon’s Barford Day Nursery and Preschool manager, Rachel, said: “The team at Barford have worked so hard together to create an environment with exciting and engaging activities, using natural materials to challenge the children every day.
“We have had a focus on creating areas of awe and wonder for the children to explore and use their imaginations inside and outside throughout the nursery and preschool.
“It has been a busy but exciting time using the Bright Beginnings curriculum and supporting every child’s development.
“I am thrilled that we have been recognised by Ofsted to be an Outstanding place for children to grow and thrive and we will continue to provide this caring and engaging environment for all children.
"This wouldn’t be possible without the whole team working together.”
Barford Day Nursery and Preschool will be holding an open day on September 30 for any parents, guardians and families wanting to learn more about the nursery.
To book a place for the open day event go to: https://www.brighthorizons.co.uk/events/open-days-30th-september