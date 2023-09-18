Fundraisers help raise thousands of pounds for a Leamington based charity after taking the plunge and facing a skydive

24 people took part in the fundraising event for the charity.

Fundraisers have managed to raise thousands of pounds for a Leamington-based charity after recently taking the plunge and facing a skydive.

A group of 24 people took the leap from the skies at Hinton Skydiving Centre – raising £16,485 for Helping Hands, a charity that helps vulnerable and homeless people in the Warwick district.

Photo supplied

The group consisted of members of the public and representatives from businesses who are partnered with the charity including; Calor Gas, Palmer Hargreaves, Hays Travel, and Farmers Fayre.

The charity focuses on providing a ‘hand up’ not just a ‘hand out’ to those facing homelessness for reasons, such as poverty, domestic abuse, addiction, isolation, and mental health challenges.

Services offered include soup kitchens, counselling support groups, GP and dental access, training and employment skills, housing for vulnerable women, and home furnishings via its House2Home scheme.

One such person who was helped by the charity is Vicky Harpham, who signed up to the skydive in celebration of her 51st birthday and to give thanks to those at Helping Hands who helped with her own recovery journey.

Lianne Kirkman, Helping Hands Community Project said: “A huge thank you to all of our brave skydiving champions.

"We’re so thrilled with their achievement and the massive amount of money raised – it will help so many people in need.

"We’re so grateful for the ongoing support of our community, as well as that of partner businesses.

“It was also fantastic to see Vicky taking part, knowing she has benefitted from our support, turned her life around and is now volunteering to help others. It’s testament to the fact our services are working, and we couldn’t be prouder of our team.

“As a small charity we rely solely on donations and local assistance.

"We couldn’t do it without fundraising events such as this one – through the generosity of others, this event raised over £16,000.”

Helping Hans also runs The Lighthouse charity shop in Leamington, where volunteers can work also towards an NVQ in retail while giving back.