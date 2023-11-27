Fundraiser from Leamington Morrisons getting ready for her final challenge of the year

She will be supporting a Warwick-based charity for this challenge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser from a supermarket in Leamington is getting ready to take on her final challenge of the year.

This year Alex Pearson, community champion at Morrisons in Leamington, has been taking on challenges to raise funds for local charities including; Safeline, LWS Night Shelter, Together for Short Lives, Molly Olly’s, Warwickshire Pride, Warwickshire Search and Rescue and Young People First.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walking team with their welcoming party at Warwick Castle in 2022. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

From pedalling 30 miles, walking from Kenilworth to Stratford and walking from Birmingham to Leamington, Alex has raised more than £15,000 – and all money raised has also been match-funded by Morrisons.

On Friday December 1, Alex will be taking on her final charity event for 2023 and this time it is in aid of Warwick-based charity Evelyn’s Gift.

Evelyn's Gift was set up in memory of seven-year-old Evelyn Smith, who died unexpectedly in 2013. Evelyn's mum set up the charity to bring kindness and to support charities in need.

The charity also supports with children services in Warwick with set up kits for children leaving to go to university or basic needs as in food, supports prison leavers with bags of toiletries and local charities with items they need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, Alex walked 17 miles to mark what would have been Evelyn’s 17th birthday and this year they will be paying tribute to Evelyn again on what would have been her 18th birthday.

December 1 has also been christened as ‘Be Happy Day’ by the charity and every year the charity encourages people to join in on the day by ‘spreading acts of kindness’

This year also marks 10 years since Evelyn died.

Alex said: “I’m so thrilled to get to this time of year as this is one of my favourite charities to support.

"The reason for that is because the charity supports my other charities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The charity gets food supplies when LWS are low, they help get craft material for Safeline, they work with Molly Olly’s, they even work with search and rescue.

"Evelyn’s gift is a small charity which every penny raised goes to the charity.

"This year is marking Evelyn’s 18th birthday, which in everyone’s life is a big deal.

"Sadly we haven’t got Evelyn with us but I’m going to make this day as special as possible with a surprise for Helen and Trevor at the end.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alex and her dogs Archie and Chester will be joined by Trevor (Evelyn’s dad) along side Stuart and Leanne Potts who supported the walk last year.

Trustees from Evelyn’s gift will also meet the team at different locations.

The team will be starting at Kenilworth Castle and then walk towards Warwick, Leamington and then towards Warwick Castle.

They will be stopping at locations which mean something to the family and Evelyn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To make the day special for Evelyn’s 18th birthday, Alex will also be turning on the Christmas lights at Warwick Castle in honour of Evelyn.

To donate go to: https://gofund.me/3e2446e8