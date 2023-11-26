Property Focus: Warwick restaurant up for sale - here's a look inside
A restaurant site in Warwick has been put up for sale.
Number 16-18 High Street, which used to the Ask Italian site, has been listed for £850,000 with estate agents AMT Commercial.
According to the listing, the estate agents would also consider renting for £67,500 a year.
After the closure of Ask Italian, London Burger Kitchen opened in 2021 but suddenly closed the same year.
After London Burger Kitchen’s departure, the site became home to The Honey Blue Cafe earlier this year but closed a few months later.
On the property listing, the estate agents have provided both photos and videos of the inside of the premises.
In September, planning permission given by Warwick District Council for plans to renovate the upstairs of the building.
This included work to the roof, which was in a poor state.
For more information contact AMT Commercial on: 01527 919039
To see the listing go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/86668677