Fundraiser from Leamington Morrisons puts her best foot forward in 28-mile charity walk

This was her seventh challenge of the year.

A fundraiser from the Morrisons supermarket in Leamington has put her best foot forward by completing a 28-mile charity walk.

On September 23, Alex Pearson, who is the community champion at the store, took on the walking challenge in aid of Warwickshire Search and Rescue.

Photo supplied

Also this year, Alex has completed events in aid of Safeline, Together for Short Lives, LWS Nightshelter, Molly Olly's and Warwickshire Pride.

Alex, along with her dogs Archie and Chester, walked from the Bull in Birmingham back to the store in Leamington along the Grand Union Canal.

She was also joined by Ian Malins, who is the chair of the charity, and met along the way by fundraising officer Nick Cole and vice chair Adrian Smith.

Alex Pearson said: "I have done this walk before so I knew what to expect but it is so hard.

Photo supplied

"With no main signs or roads to give you an idea where you are, it's mentally hard as you don't know what progress you have made.

"Having Ian along with me was amazing as it gave you someone to chatter to and give you a pick up when needed.

"The reason I did this for the charity is because the work they all do is so important. They support vulnerable people when they are in danger.

"The team takes time out of their own busy lives to help when someone has gone missing or is in need of rescuing.

“They are amazing and they also support other charities with events which again is amazing and really makes a huge difference to the community and charities.”

Nick Cole, fundraising officer at Warwickshire Search and Rescue, said: "We're so grateful for the amazing support which Alex gives us, and tackling this huge walk was taking things to another level.

"Were also grateful to Morrisons for match funding the money Alex has raised through sponsorship and collections.

"The money raised will help us carry on searching for high risk missing people across Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull.”

The team raised £1,000 which is being matched by Morrisons to make it £2,000 for the charity.