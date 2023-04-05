Fundraiser from Leamington Morrisons to take on walking challenge in aid of homeless shelter

Donations can be made at the Leamington supermarket and online.

A fundraiser from Morrisons in Leamington will be taking on a charity walking challenge to help raise money for a homeless shelter.

On May 15, Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson – along with her dogs Archie and Chester – will taking on an 11-mile walk as her second challenge of the year.

A few weeks ago, Alex completed a walking challenge for Warwick-based charity Safeline, and now she will be walking for the LWS Night Shelter.

Morrisons Community Champion Alex Pearson with her dogs Archie and Chester and Susan Rutherford from LWS Night Shelter. Photo supplied

LWS is based in the Radford Road Church in Leamington and supports people who are homeless with a warm meal and a safe place to sleep as well as supporting people with food parcels.

Alex has planned a route starting at the old shelter which will bring them to Morrisons and then towards the town hall, where Alex will meet the Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Nick Wilkins who's mayoral charity is LWS.

Once there the team will walk off road to Offchurch to the Stag before making their way to Radford Road Church.

Alex will be joined by members of LWS and the Mayor Nick Wilkins.

Susan Rutherford from LWS said: "We are so blessed by the support we have by the community. We hold a lot of campaigns to help us with food and we are always so lucky.

"At Christmas we had the giving tree in Morrisons which customers raised £1,163 which will make a huge difference and to know have Alex choosing us as a charity fundraiser is just amazing and we are so lucky to have her support and of course Archie and Chester".

Alex added: "This is a great charity who support those in real need.

“I chose this charity to support this year due to the fact so many people support it because the work they do is just amazing and it is so important.

"Our community is aware of the homeless issue we have and they want to support in anyway possible.

"I cannot wait to do this walk with the LWS team and bring some more awareness to the shelter.

For information about LWS go to: https://www.lwsnightshelter.org