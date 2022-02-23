Fundraiser from Morrisons in Leamington is taking on another challenge in aid of Warwick-based charity

A fundraiser who works at Morrisons in Leamington will be taking on another challenge to help raise money for a Warwick-based charity.

On February 25, Alex Pearson will be walking 15 miles for Safeline, who support with those who have suffered from sexual abuse and rape.

Last year Alex, Archie and Chester walked from the Leamington Morrisons store to the Stratford Morrisons store to raise awareness and funds for the charity.

Alex Pearson, will be walking 15 miles with her dogs Archie and Chester in aid of Safeline. Photo supplied

Alex raised £600 for the charity and the Morrisons Foundation matched her total, bringing the total to more than £1,200.

This year Alex wants to carry on supporting this charity by doing another walk from Leamington to Stratford but with a twist.

This time the Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Susan Rasmussen and the Deputy Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Nick Wilkins, will see Alex and the dogs off to then meet up the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edington, who will walk from Warwick to Stratford, where they will be greeted by the Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kevin Taylor.

Alex said: "Me and the boys have done so many amazing fundraisers and for such great charities in our community.

"Safeline is one amazing charity and is so important to support those in need.

"Safeline sadly was needed more then most during the past few years due to people not being able to go into a safe place like work or school.

"Statistics show one in four women have been affected by sex abuse, one in five men and one in 10 children.

"I am using my platform as community champion to support Safeline with funds but more importantly awareness."