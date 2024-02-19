Fundraiser taking on 30-mile walk in aid of Warwick charity marking 30 years of helping people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraiser will be taking on a 30-mile walk in aid of a Warwick charity which is this year marking 30 years of helping people.

On Friday (February 23) Alex Pearson, the community champion from Morrisons in Leamington, will be taking on her first charity event of the year and completing her fourth walk for Safeline.

Alex Pearson with her dogs Archie and Chester and some of the team at Safeline. Photo supplied

Alex started her fundraisers for the charity, which supports people affected by sexual abuse and rape, back in 2020, where she walked from the Leamington store to Stratford Morrisons.

In 2021, she walked with the mayors of Leamington, Warwick and Stratford from Leamington Morrisons to Safeline’s offices in Stratford and then last year Alex walked from Kenilworth to Stratford with Rachael Stevens, Safeline development coordinator, where they walked 23 miles meeting mayors at each stop and the High Sheriff of Warwickshire.

This year, Alex will be joined by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques and Cllr Rebecca Noonan as she takes on 30 miles for 30 years of Safeline.

They will be met again by town mayors at Kenilworth Castle and Leamington Town Hall as well as the High Sheriff of Warwickshire in Warwick.

The Walk for Safeline event in 2021. Photo shows Alex Pearson with her dogs Archie and Chester and Rachael Stevens of Safeline with mayors of Leamington, Warwick, Stratford. Photo supplied

Alex said: "I am proud to be able to support the charity with the support of Morrisons in the community. We have been able to raise over £5,000 in four years for the charity and Morrisons has match funded each time so we can give the charity more money.

"This year Morrisons will match fund every penny donated. You can support us by donating in store or on the just giving page.

“The one thing I have come away with since supporting Safeline is, you are privileged to not know Safeline and what it is about.

"I am proud to use my platform at Morrisons to highlight this amazing charity which does amazing work for those in need."

Rachael Stevens from Safeline said: “Safeline's journey in helping and supporting those affected by sexual violence and abuse started in 1994.

"2024...it's 30 years on and Safeline has supported over 100,000 people. We're helping more people than ever.

"It is fantastic that Alex has chosen to do her annual walk for Safeline over 30 miles to mark this very special milestone.

"Alex and Morrisons Leamington are fantastic supporters of Safeline, helping us raise awareness of our services as well as funds.

"We really do appreciate their continued thoughts and support and wish Alex all the best during this epic challenge.”