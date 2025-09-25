Fundraiser who had life-saving surgery at Warwick Hospital is preparing to take on charity Kilimanjaro climb

A fundraiser who had life-saving surgery at Warwick Hospital is preparing to take on a charity Kilimanjaro climb.

Father and grandad Mark Harrington, who is from Alcester, has been on a fundraising mission since he had life-saving bowel cancer treatment at Warwick Hospital in 2023.

Last year, Mark and friend Dean Hands raised £9,320 through the ABC Bowel Cancer Support Group and SWFT Charity (the official charity of South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust), by cycling from Land’s End to John O’ Groats, with the money used to open a new addition to Warwick Hospital’s colorectal care facility: the Harrington Suite.

Father and grandad Mark Harrington, who is from Alcester, has been on a fundraising mission since he had life-saving bowel cancer treatment at Warwick Hospital in 2023. Photo supplied

Now Mark, alongside Dean, has his sights set on the trek up Mount Kilimanjaro, which reaches altitudes of nearly 20,000ft, with temperatures potentially dropping to as low as -20°C.

Mark has been training every day, with runs carrying weights to get used to the demands of a trek at such altitude.

He is setting off today (September 25) and he will also be starting the trek on his 64th birthday.

With a new lease of life after his treatment, Mark is also fulfilling a life-long dream to race motorbikes, currently leading the 350cc Manx Norton Lansdowne Series.

Mark said: “Since my life was saved by the bowel cancer team at Warwick Hospital, I am determined to enjoy every single day, and to make a positive impact on the world.

"With the support of my family and my friends at the ABC Club, I am thrilled to help make a difference for current and future bowel cancer patients at Warwick Hospital.”

Mark and family recently purchased his gear for the trip from Mountain Warehouse, who upon learning of Mark’s plans offered the goods at an extra discount.

A spokesperson from the SWFT Charity added: “We are so lucky to receive support from people like Mark, Dean and everyone else involved in Mark’s fundraising.

"Mark’s passion for adventure is infectious, and it is so kind that he has used this as a force for good, with patients regularly benefiting from the new Harrington Suite here at Warwick Hospital.

"We wish Mark and Dean the very best of luck for the trek, and can’t wait to hear all about it on their return.”

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bowelsinmotion