Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 minutes ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
1 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
1 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
2 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
2 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
6 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims

Fundraisers brave fire walk to support Warwick Hospital children's ward campaign

The group, who also did glass walking and snapped arrows by walking into them neck first were raising funds for the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust Charity's Young Minds Matter Appeal

By Oliver Williams
Published 14th Mar 2023, 19:50 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 19:50 GMT

Fundraisers have braved a fire walk for a campaign to support Warwick Hospital’s children’s ward.

The group, who also did glass walking and snapped arrows by walking into them neck first were raising funds for the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) Charity's Young Minds Matter Appeal.

After rousing speeches from team leaders, as well as Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine, the group tackled glass walking, snapped arrows by walking into them neck first, and finally took on the fire walk.

Most Popular
An image from the fire walk event. Picture supplied.
An image from the fire walk event. Picture supplied.
An image from the fire walk event. Picture supplied.

SWFT Charity Fundraising Manager, Muna Chauhan said, "We had a fantastic evening and it was great to see everyone dig deep and successfully take on the challenges. We would like to say a huge thank you to Warwick Trident College for graciously hosting this event free of charge, and thanks to Keith and his team at Steps For You for making it possible.

"Finally, a massive thank you and well done to all of our participants, who achieved so much in one evening and raised a fantastic amount of money for our Young Minds Matter Appeal."

Read More
Pubs in and around Warwick and Leamington hosting annual charity Easter raffle

The event raised more than £2,500 was raised for the appeal which aims to provide brand new play and sensory facilities that go beyond NHS funding for MacGregor Children's Ward at Warwick Hospital.

An image from the fire walk event. Picture supplied.
An image from the fire walk event. Picture supplied.
An image from the fire walk event. Picture supplied.

For more information visit www.swftcharity.co.uk or email [email protected]

An image from the fire walk event. Picture sup
An image from the fire walk event. Picture sup
An image from the fire walk event. Picture sup
Warwick HospitalLeamington