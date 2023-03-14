Fundraisers brave fire walk to support Warwick Hospital children's ward campaign

The group, who also did glass walking and snapped arrows by walking into them neck first were raising funds for the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust Charity's Young Minds Matter Appeal

Fundraisers have braved a fire walk for a campaign to support Warwick Hospital’s children’s ward.

The group, who also did glass walking and snapped arrows by walking into them neck first were raising funds for the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) Charity's Young Minds Matter Appeal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After rousing speeches from team leaders, as well as Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine, the group tackled glass walking, snapped arrows by walking into them neck first, and finally took on the fire walk.

An image from the fire walk event. Picture supplied.

SWFT Charity Fundraising Manager, Muna Chauhan said, "We had a fantastic evening and it was great to see everyone dig deep and successfully take on the challenges. We would like to say a huge thank you to Warwick Trident College for graciously hosting this event free of charge, and thanks to Keith and his team at Steps For You for making it possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Finally, a massive thank you and well done to all of our participants, who achieved so much in one evening and raised a fantastic amount of money for our Young Minds Matter Appeal."

The event raised more than £2,500 was raised for the appeal which aims to provide brand new play and sensory facilities that go beyond NHS funding for MacGregor Children's Ward at Warwick Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An image from the fire walk event. Picture supplied.

For more information visit www.swftcharity.co.uk or email [email protected]