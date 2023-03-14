Pubs in and around Warwick and Leamington hosting annual charity Easter raffle

This year the hampers feature an ‘Easter spiced’ gin

The Warwick Lions Club is once again holding its annual Easter raffle to help raise money to help good causes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club, which serves both Warwick and Leamington area, has now launched its annual Easter fundraiser, which involves pubs and bars in the area hosting the raffle.

Steven Bazell from That Gin and Cocktail Bar in Swan Street in Warwick. Photo supplied

The club has been holding an Easter raffle for the past 25 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the past, in keeping with tradition, the prize was a giant chocolate egg but during the pandemic these were difficult to source so a decision was made to switch to Easter hampers, which would each contain a variety of seasonal goods.

In this year’s hampers there is a special edition ‘Easter Spiced’ gin, which has been provided by That Gin Company based in Swan Street in Warwick.

Peter Amis Warwick Lions Club President praised the generosity and support of local businesses with helping with the hampers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets for the raffle can be obtained from the participating pubs and businesses cost £2 each.

The draw for each location will be made at Easter.

Pubs in and around Leamington taking part include: Murphy’s Bar, The New Inn, The Windmill, The Pig and Fiddle, The Pavilion, The Green Man and The Leopard Inn in Bishop’s Tachbrook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pubs taking part in and around Warwick include: The Old Fourpenny Shop, The Elephant and Castle, That Gin and Cocktail Bar and The Antelope in Lighthorne.