Villagers near Warwick will hold charity coffee morning in memory of their 12-year-old neighbour

All money raised will go to Warwick-based children’s charity

Two villagers from Wolverton are holding a charity coffee morning on Saturday (March 18) in memory of their 12-year-old neighbour.

Charles Ludford died in February 2020 – just before lockdown struck the UK.

The coffee morning is being held in memory of Charles Ludford who died in February 2020. Photo supplied

Just eight months earlier, Charles had been diagnosed with Diffuse Instrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) at Birmingham Children’s Hospital. There has been no progress in finding a cure for this in more than 50 years.

Sandra Green and June Mathias wanted to show their love and support for the Ludford Family who have lived in the village for 19 years.

Charles’s mum, Jennie now works for the Warwickshire children’s charity, Molly Ollys so that she can help emotionally support other families facing very frightening and challenging times.

Jennie said: “I will never ever forget my husband, Jim and I, being told Charles – our sporty, healthy boy - had a terminal brain tumour and that all they could do was six weeks of palliative radiotherapy.

The Ludford family: James, Izzy, Geraldine Thompson, Charles and Jennie. Photo supplied

"Your world literally falls apart and you’ve never felt as terrified in your whole life as then.

“Three years on, we are still learning to live without Charles and the ramifications of not having that child you adored and cherished in your life is something that is very hard to accept.

"But using my pain and loss to help others is my way of trying to make sense of what happened.

“Working for Molly Ollys is one way I can honour Charles’ life.

Sandra, who only lives up the road from Jennie, said: “I have known the Ludfords for a very long time and Charles and his sister, Izzy used to walk to my house and come in for a drink and chat.

"Charles was such a gorgeous young man and holding this coffee morning is one way I can do something good in his memory.”

On Saturday, there will be cakes including gluten-free and vegan options, as well as tea and coffee. There is no entry fee, people are just asked to make a donation to Molly Ollys.