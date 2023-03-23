Fundraisers donate money raised from their paddle challenge to Warwickshire charity

The pair navigated weeds, overgrown trees and bushes and weirs.

Two fundraisers have presented a cheque for more than £1,000 to a Warwickshire charity, which was raised from their eight-mile paddle challenge.

Last September, Leamington Morrisons’ community champion Alex Pearson teamed up with the former Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington to paddle a canoe from Newbold to Offchurch and then back towards Warwick Castle.

Former Mayor of Warwick Cllr Richard Edgington (second from left) with Morrisons Community Champion Alex Pearson (right) presenting a cheque to a member of the Warwickshire Search and Rescue Team. Photo supplied

The duo were raising money for Warwickshire Search and Rescue and paddled for the first time together for their eight-mile challenge.

Nick Cole, fundraising officer at Warwickshire Search and Rescue, said: "Huge thanks to Alex and Richard for raking on this challenge in aid of Warwickshire Search and Rescue.

"I think they both ended up in the Avon at one point, so this was no picnic.

"The money raised is a huge support to our charity, and helps us to keep searching for vulnerable missing people across Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull.

"In 2022 we were called out by the police 65 times, so more than once a week. We are 100 per cent volunteer run, but there are many costs involved, so I can't thank Richard and Alex enough for doing this to support us.”

Alex and Richard raised just over £500 which Morrisons match funded through the Morrisons Foundation – meaning the duo were able to donate £1,034.33.

Alex said: "What a day we had, and we cannot be more thankful for all the donations.

"I was super scared and was petrified when I got in the boat to start, I was so scared I made Richard freak out.

"I can also admit it was my fault we capsized as I was clearly having a great time on the weir I didn't put my paddle in the water.

“Morrisons have been great supporting us and also match funding our total so we can support this charity even more.”