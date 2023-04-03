Fundraisers on final push to help raise money needed for new Barford community centre

They are now on the final stretch of their fundraising and are appealing for help in reaching the final hurdle.

The team behind a fundraising drive for a new community centre in Barford are appealing for help in raising the final amount needed for the project.

For the past four years, the villages of Barford, Sherbourne and Wasperton have been through the long design and planning process for its much-needed Youth and Community Centre, to replace the near dilapidated scout hut, home for all of the youth groups, the community café, the toddle group, the repair shop and many community-based activities.

How the new Youth and Community Centre would look like. Photo supplied

Despite the problems associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation, the village communities have continued on with the project.

The project is now only £19,000 away from being able to start work on site, with the communities in Barford, Sherbourne and Wasperton having raised £851,000 through local fundraising, grant applications and the support of groups and Local Authorities.

Ian Paterson, Chairman of the BYCC charity said: “Even when offices were closed, public events were banned and processes stopped, we managed to get planning permission, run online fundraising activities, gain grant funding and keep communications open.

"It’s been a matter of huge perseverance, knowing that if we stop, our most-loved village clubs and groups would lose the venue for their activities.

The scout hut, which is due to be replaced with the new centre. Photo supplied

"The support of the local community has been amazing.

“We are now just £19,000 away from being able to formally let the contract and further funds received will be used to give provide for contingencies, enhance the new building and support its future.

"We are looking for donations from companies and individuals who would like to show their support for such an important community asset.

"Larger donations will be permanently acknowledged on the donor board inside the new building.”

The fundraising team at the charity said that the £19,000 is needed by the end of June, they anticipate prices increasing again.

Anyone that could help raise the final funds needed should contact Julie Crawshaw on 07968 351828.

