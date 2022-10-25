Fundraising campaign launched to help revamp play area in village near Leamington

From left to right: Jools Kirton, Jane Thomas and Cllr Norman Thomas at Bishops Itchington play area. Photo Mike Baker

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help revamp a play area in Bishop’s Itchington.

The project is being managed by the Playground Working Group, which is made up of parish councillors and members of the community.

The group is aiming to raise £15,000 through donations to help replace the playground at the bottom of Chapel Street – as the current one is around 20 years old and has deteriorated.

Cllr Norman Thomas, of Bishop’s Itchington Parish Council, said: “Most of the current playground equipment is of wooden construction which has a limited lifespan.

"Being 20 years old, it has now deteriorated and is all more or less at the end of its lifespan.

"We have an annual ROSPA safety inspection and as a result of that, several pieces of the equipment have already had to be removed or decommissioned – the playground has been shrinking on an annual basis.

“We have renewed a couple of the pieces but rather than a continual piecemeal repair job, the Parish Council decided that it is time for a new playground.

"Bishop's Itchington is in a similar situation to most villages around the country – it has grown enormously, and continues to grow, over the last few years and the local community must be provided with recreational facilities fit for that growing population.

"Our playground is very well used and we now need to provide a revitalised facility for the children to match that increased demand.”

Cllr Thomas added: “Our tender has a budget cap of £155,000 for the complete project.

"The parish council will fund the majority with monies grants from recent housing developments in the village, but we are hoping to raise £15,000 from the local community via GoFundMe, whilst we are also exploring other grant funding streams.

"A benefit of the GoFundMe appeal is that it will give the community some ownership of the playground resulting from personal donations or from local fundraising events.

To donate to the fundraising page go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/7mymn-bishops-itchington-play-area