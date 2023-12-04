Fundraising collection at Leamington Christmas panto will support community in Sierra Leone
This year’s charity collection at the Leamington Christmas panto will be supporting a community in Sierra Leone.
The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk and the show’s venue The Royal Spa Centre will be supporting One World Link (OWL) over the festive period.
At each performance OWL members will be collecting funds for continuing its partnership work with Bo in Sierra Leone, covering teaching, health and local government activities.
This ties in with Warwick District Council chairwoman Cllr Sydney Syson’s support of OWL, a group which promotes friendships between Bo District in Sierra Leone and Warwick district.
Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk, which runs from Saturday December 9 to Sunday January 7, are now on sale from www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre
For more information about One World Link visit oneworldlink.org.uk