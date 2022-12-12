Fundraising continues in memory of much-loved Warwick girl who died suddenly and unexpectedly

The friends of Annabel Greenhalgh and her family have rallied around to raise money for two good causes which helped the much-loved 11-year-old schoolgirl during her life

Pictured is Lisa O’Callaghan with Harry Dixon -Smith, Oakley Taylor, Iris Potter and dogs Maggie and Molly. Picture supplied.

The friends of much-loved Annabel Greenhalgh from Warwick Gates are continuing to rally around to raise money in her memory.

Shortly after her sudden and unexpected death in October, Annabel’s heartbroken parents Josie and Craig set up an online fundraising page in her name, which has raised thousands of pounds for two good causes – the Birmingham Children’s Hospital, where Annabel spent some considerable time over the years, and the Fluency Trust, which helped Annabel gain a renewed confidence after she developed a stammer during lockdown.

And many people in both Warwick Gates and Bishops Tachbrook where Alcester Grammar School pupil Annabel had gone to pre-school and primary school are now supporting the campaign in various ways.

Mark Roberts' Christmas lights. Picture supplied

Bishops Tachbrook childminder Lisa O’Callaghan has organised for herself and nine other childminders and their mindees to have a Christmas jumper day to raise money for the cause.

Lisa, a friend of the family, said: “Annabel loved Christmas and donning her festive jumper so it feels like a fitting tribute in her memory.”

Meanwhile, Mark Roberts, a friend and neighbour of Annabel’s family who daughters went to nursery with her is raising funds with a spectacular Christmas lights display on his house.

He said: “Being fellow Warwick Gates residents, it was our honour to dedicate our lights this year to the memory of Annabel.

Annabel Greenhalgh. Picture supplied.

"She loved the lights and used to call it the ‘Home Alone’ house.”

Donations can be made through a coin chute on the fence of the house or online here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cornerhouselights2022

Rainbows and Brownies from Bishops Tachbrook groups Annabel was once a member of have also raised money for the cause at a carol service.

They also held a cake sale at a different carol service, which took place in the village and supported the fundraising campaign.

On Thursday October 13, Annabel had been brought home from Alcester Grammar School suffering from a stomach ache.

She had a history of bowel surgery, so she was taken by her mother Josie to Warwick Hospital’s Accident and Emergency department but she was discharged in the evening.

Tragically, she died just a few hours later the next day.