Thousands raised for charities in memory of Warwick girl who died suddenly and unexpectedly

The parents of 11-year-old Anabel Greenhalgh have set up an online fundraising page for the Birmingham Children’s Hospital and The Fluency Trust

Annabel Greenhalgh. Picture supplied.

The heartbroken parents of a Warwick girl who died suddenly and unexpectedly last month have set up an online fundraising page in her memory, which has raised thousands of pounds for two good causes.

On Thursday October 13, Anabel Greenhalgh, 11, had been brought home from Alcester Grammar School suffering from a stomach ache.

She had a history of bowel surgery, so she was taken by her mother Josie to Warwick Hospital’s Accident and Emergency department but she was discharged in the evening.

Annabel Greenhalgh

Tragically, she died just a few hours later the next day.

While Josie and her husband Craig await the results of a post-mortem examination they have set up a page on the JustGiving website in Anabel’s memory.

On the page, Josie has said: “The magnitude of our shock, grief and complete emptiness is truly unimaginable.

"Annabel was the centre of our universe.

"Our hearts are broken.

“We are so incredibly proud of Annabel.

“She was an inspiration to all.

"She had a beautiful, kind soul.

"She was gentle, phenomenally bright, fun and always inclusive of everyone.

“We would like to raise money for two very special charities in Annabel's memory, Birmingham Children's Hospital and The Fluency Trust.

"We would like to keep funds as equal as possible.”

Annabel had spent considerable time at Birmingham Children's Hospital - when she was born in 2011 and again in 2016.

And The Fluency Trust helped Anabel when she started to stammer during lockdown.