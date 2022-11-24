Work begins on new play and sensory spaces at Warwick Hospital’s children’s ward

Building work has begun on Warwick Hospital’s children’s ward to provide new play and sensory spaces to help promote positive mental health amongst young patients.

The new areas in the MacGregor Ward include an adolescent recreational space and a specialist sensory room, with facilities to help keep children with sensory needs calm and relaxed.

These enhancements were prompted by an increase in young patients being admitted to the ward with mental health complications that has continued since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the children ward’s project team stood where the new play and sensory spaces will be. Photo supplied

Vikki Harrison, MacGregor Ward manager, said: “Supporting the mental wellbeing of children and young people is crucial in aiding recovery.

"Providing distractions and an area to use away from the bedspace is a key part of providing high quality, holistic care to the children and young people of South Warwickshire who require our inpatient services.”

The development is being supported by a £350,000 fundraising appeal driven by the official charity of South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust.

SWFT Charity’s Young Minds Matter Appeal has been running since March, with more than £130,000 raised so far towards the project.

A spokesperson from SWFT Charity said: “The response to the appeal so far has been incredible. We have seen so much fantastic community support, for which we are incredibly grateful.

"The chances are that nearly all of us know children and young people who have, at some point, needed the care of MacGregor Ward, so the project seems to have really touched the heart of our community.”

