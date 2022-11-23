Paramedic based in Warwick recognised in West Midlands Ambulance Service Awards

A paramedic based in Warwick has been recognised in the West Midlands Ambulance Service Awards.

Last week, the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) held its Staff Long Service and Excellence Awards and Excellence in the Community Awards.

This year, 33 members of staff were recognised for their amount of service in the Trust.

Craig Winter, who is based at the WMAS Warwick Hub, was awarded one of the Student Paramedic of the Year awards. Photo by WMAS

One of the awards was presented to Craig Winter, who is based at the WMAS Warwick Hub.

He was presented with one of the WMAS Outstanding Student Paramedic of the Year awards.

A spokesperson from WMAS said: “This year’s winner has always gone above and beyond throughout his student paramedic journey, not just for his patients but also in his clinical ability and professional development.

“Always demonstrating best practice for his patients, our winner is described by his nominee as ‘one of the most dynamic and quick-thinking staff members I have had the pleasure of working with. Someone who always gives 100 per cent to patient care and by working with him, you can see why he is popular with colleagues and his patients. He can have good clinical discussions whilst remaining critical and constructive and demonstrates the Trust’s values better than anyone I have worked with’.

Jade Asson was awarded a St John Ambulance Award. Photo by WMAS

“Our winner passed his paramedic degree with a distinction, is enthusiastic, spoken very highly of by his peers and now a paramedic at Warwick Hub, seems set for a long and successful career.”

Another winner also had links to the Coventry and Warwickshire area – Jade Asson – who was presented one of the St John Ambulance Awards.

A spokesperson from WMAS said: “Jade is the District Lead for Staffordshire, Shropshire and Wolverhampton St John, as well as Warwickshire and Coventry.

"That’s quite a large patch to look after I’m sure you will agree.

Jean Harris was awarded on the Chief Officer’s Commendation awards. Photo by WMAS

“Jade has played an integral part of the unit responder program, organising all of the training and ensuring a quality of service is at the highest standards.

“This is all on top of being a senior nurse in a busy A and E department.”

Jean Harris, who was a Community First Responder in and around Nuneation, was also presented with one of the Chief Officer’s Commendations.

Jean retired from the role earlier this year.

Speaking about the awards, Trust chief executive, Anthony Marsh, said: “To have the chance to recognise the extraordinary efforts of our staff, volunteers and members of the public is extremely important.

“Throughout the awards ceremonies we heard many fantastic stories of people going above and beyond what is normally expected of them, all for the same reason, to provide the very best levels of care to our patients.

“I would like to say a big thank you and well done to all of our award winners, I am incredibly proud of all of them.”

Proffesor Ian Cumming, WMAS chairman, said: “It is important we recognise our staff, volunteers and members of the community because they all do remarkable things, day in, day out, despite the NHS facing some of the toughest challenges every seen.

