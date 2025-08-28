Fundraising page launched to give Warwick man 'the send off he deserves'

Stefan Watkins, also known as Lee or LeeLee, with his son Aston and his partner Jordana Marshall. Photo supplied

An online fundraising page has been launched to help give a man from Warwick 'the send off he deserves'.

The family of Stefan Watkins, who was also known as Lee or LeeLee, are appealing for the community’s support in helping to raise money towards his funeral.

Stefan was 47 years old when he was reported missing in May 2023.

Warwickshire Police investigated and continued to appeal for help in finding him until a body was found in Coventry on February 1 this year.

Police confirmed in June that the remains belonged to Stefan.

Stefan left behind his partner, Jordana Marshall, and their son, Aston.

Talking about ‘her Lee’, Jordana, said: “Lee was so loving and adored Aston and was always there and never let me go without smiling. He always made Aston laugh and enjoyed baking and exploring the woods, mostly with Aston when he was little.

“He was always there for me when I was struggling and had my down days.

"He would never leave me to wonder my worth to me and made sure I knew how beautiful and loved I was by him and how much he loved us as a family.”

Jordana has launched a GoFundMe page in the hope of raising the money needed towards a funeral for Stefan.

On the page she praised Stefan for his selflessness and kindness he showed others.

She said: “Lee was a loving, caring and devoted father to our little boy Aston, he adored our son.

“Lee would do anything for anyone if he knew he could help and take some pressure off someone else – even if it meant hurting his bad back or injuring himself he would.

“He would always say hello and have a chat with people passing him, he had a smile that lighted up anyone's day, especially mine and our son’s – Lee was an amazing person.

“He will sadly be missed.

“So I'm asking everyone to help raise some money to give the man the send off he deserves no matter how big or small the donations please help.”

To donate to the fundraising go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lee-lee-watkins