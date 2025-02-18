Fundraising page set up to save Leamington woman and her dog from homelessness

An online fundraising campaign has been set up to save a Leamington woman and her dog from becoming homeless.

So far, the Gofundme page set up by Chess Malin for Bernie White and Rocket has raised more than £800.

The aim is to raise at least £2,500 for the pair.

Bernie is struggling to pay her bills and rent after she lost her job recently.

Chess, of the professional dog walking service Dog & Bone, said: “Bernie and her beautiful spaniel, Rocket, have been loyal customers of ours since July 2022.

"Earlier this year, Bernie informed us she had lost her job as a Project Manager in the Automotive Industry and would need to cease care for Rocket with us, until she was back on her feet.

"Despite her greatest efforts, has been unable to find new employment.

“This has now placed Bernie & Rocket in the scary situation of not being able to pay bills and much needed rent.

"The only home Rocket has ever known.

"Bernie does not have any family to lean on and only a few friends since relocating here.

“From March 11, they will be homeless.

“We are reaching out to our loyal customers and also the public to please help in anyway you can, whether its donating or getting in touch with any known employment opportunities.

“Anything you can do to help will mean the world to them at this extremely stressful time.”

To make a donation to the fundraising campaign or for more information visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-bernie-rocket-from-becoming-homeless